Brutally Honest Craigslist Post For 1999 Toyota Corolla Goes Viral

April 24, 2018
Dallas
A brutally honest Craigslist ad for a 1999 Toyota Corolla has been making the rounds online the last few days & it is absolutely worth your time:

The ad was taken down, but thankfully Twitter user Brendan Tokarski has preserved it in all of its glory.

The car does seem to be reliable as hell and oil is "optional". 

Anyone who's ever driven a used car from the 90s, or 2000s should appreciate the honest owner of that '99 Corolla.

 

Toyota Corolla
Craigslist
