Brian May Of Queen Suggests Holding A Live Aid Concert To Combat Climate Change

The original Live Aid concert was held in the summer of 1985 to help raise funds for the famine in Ethiopia. In 2007, benefit concerts called Live Earth were held around the world to combat climate change. In the near future something similar to those could be held, at least, that's what Brian May of Queen would like to see. The band's performance from the 1985 benefit show has been immortalized thanks to the film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and the popularity of the film could help rally organizers & supporters to make such a concert happen.

Speaking with the Daily Mirror, May acknowledged that a concert wouldn't be enough to solve the issue of climate change, but that it is time to do something to save the planet.

"It probably would take the younger generation to take that bull by the horns. We'd help in any way we can." May said.

Here's Queen's iconic performance from Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985: