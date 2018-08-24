The Hoppiest Place On Earth: BrewDog's Beer Hotel Set To Open

Maybe you know Scottish-based brewery BrewDog thanks to their paid puppy parental leave, or 'paw-ternity' leave for their staff, but they also happen to make good beer & have something VERY cool at their American outpost in Columbus, Ohio. The crowd-funded DogHouse Hotel & Brewery is set to open on Monday August 27.

The hotel boasts 32 guest rooms & 8 suites all equipped with their own beer taps and fully-stocked beer fridges. There's a dog park, media room, ping-pong, fitness center (who's using that?), and a bartender in the lobby who greets you with a beer upon check-in.

Oh, there's also beer fridges in the showers, because that's necessary.

YOU GUYS. A post shared by Courtney (@borrachabaker) on Aug 23, 2018 at 10:40am PDT

BrewDog initially had a goal of $75,000 for their crowdfunding campaign - they got more than $300k & now its finally ready.

Regular rooms start at $162 & suites start at $224. You can book a room here.