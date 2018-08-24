The Hoppiest Place On Earth: BrewDog's Beer Hotel Set To Open
Maybe you know Scottish-based brewery BrewDog thanks to their paid puppy parental leave, or 'paw-ternity' leave for their staff, but they also happen to make good beer & have something VERY cool at their American outpost in Columbus, Ohio. The crowd-funded DogHouse Hotel & Brewery is set to open on Monday August 27.
Welcome to the hoppiest place on earth. You may never want to leave. It’s the world’s first crowd-funded craft beer hotel, The DogHouse. ------ • Equity Punks receive 10% off the DogHouse for ETERNITY. Become an Equity Punk shareholder today, and live your best punk life. • Details in story!
The hotel boasts 32 guest rooms & 8 suites all equipped with their own beer taps and fully-stocked beer fridges. There's a dog park, media room, ping-pong, fitness center (who's using that?), and a bartender in the lobby who greets you with a beer upon check-in.
Oh, there's also beer fridges in the showers, because that's necessary.
BrewDog initially had a goal of $75,000 for their crowdfunding campaign - they got more than $300k & now its finally ready.
Regular rooms start at $162 & suites start at $224. You can book a room here.