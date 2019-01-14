The Brew Coop Sports Bar Opens In The Mission Where You Can Pour Your Own Beer

For the first time San Francisco has a self-serve taproom courtesy of The Brew Coop in the Mission District (819 Valencia St.). 26 beers are on tap & you'll be pouring them yourself. Plus, there's seven 65-inch screens in the space to watch games on.

Curious how it works? Well, you're greeted by a host who checks your ID & gives you an RFID card. You slide that card into a tap & pour away. You pay per ounce of beer you pour ($.50-$.80/ounce) depending on what you choose. Once you reach a certain amount you won't be able to pour anymore until you've checked in with the host to make sure you're all good.

There's also plenty of food to enjoy with tacos, fried chicken, garlic fries, adobo wings & more. Oh, and there's GIANT UNO.

For more head to Eater SF.