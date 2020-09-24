Breonna Taylor protests planned across Bay Area bridges Thursday evening

A day after protests broke out across the Bay Area and the nation over one cop involved the murder of Breonna Taylor being charged for wanton endangerment (not murder) there are now several protests planned for Thursday evening on Bay Area bridges.

Protesters are calling for car caravans to drive slowly across the Golden Gate, Bay Bridge, & Dumbarton Bridge Thursday at 5PM.

Cars are expected to drive as slowly as possible across the bridges before looping back and repeating the process.