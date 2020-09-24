Breonna Taylor protests planned across Bay Area bridges Thursday evening
The Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, & Dumbarton Bridge
A day after protests broke out across the Bay Area and the nation over one cop involved the murder of Breonna Taylor being charged for wanton endangerment (not murder) there are now several protests planned for Thursday evening on Bay Area bridges.
JUST IN: Protesters called for for go-slow caravans on three Bay Area bridges Thursday — the Golden Gate, Bay Bridge and Dumbarton — to show outrage over the Kentucky grand jury’s failure to charge police officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/tyUAiTy2Tm— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 24, 2020
Protesters are calling for car caravans to drive slowly across the Golden Gate, Bay Bridge, & Dumbarton Bridge Thursday at 5PM.
There was no justice for Breonna in the grand jury indictments - only for her innocent neighbors! But Breonna was innocent, too! We will converge on three Bay Area bridges Thursday evening, starting 5pm. Golden Gate, Bay, or Dumbarton Bridge. This is a leaderless caravan, coordinated by @vigilfordemocracy. The intention is to drive as slooow as possible on the bridge span, then drive at normal speed off the bridge, loop back and repeat. • Get the signal app and DM @vigilfordemocracy to get on chat group. • Gas up or charge your car. • Stock up on snacks and water for the car. • Try to recruit a family member or COVID bubble friend to be your passenger. • Decide if you want to put signs or flags on your car; it’s okay to not stand out. Motorcycle riders welcome! We have several participating already. #blm #blacklivesmatter #breonnataylor #nojusticenopeace #nojustice #nopeace #bayareatraffic #gridlock REPOST via @wallofmany
Cars are expected to drive as slowly as possible across the bridges before looping back and repeating the process.