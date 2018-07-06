Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Comes Out As Pansexual

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie unveiled that he identifies as pansexual in an interview with Paper Magazine.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/iDF1rcTR1r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2018

The 31-year old Urie has been married to his wife Sara Orzechowski for five years and admitted that coming to terms with his sexuality was "never weird" for him.

Just last week he donated $1 million to support LGBT youth & started the Highest Hopes Foundation, which aims to aid marginzalized communities.

Panic! At The Disco play the SAP Center in San Jose on August 14 & the Oracle Arena in Oakland on February 19, 2019.