Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Comes Out As Pansexual

July 6, 2018
Panic! At The Disco

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie unveiled that he identifies as pansexual in an interview with Paper Magazine.

The 31-year old Urie has been married to his wife Sara Orzechowski for five years and admitted that coming to terms with his sexuality was "never weird" for him.

Just last week he donated $1 million to support LGBT youth & started the Highest Hopes Foundation, which aims to aid marginzalized communities.

@brendonurie closing out #Pride month with a big donation.

Panic! At The Disco play the SAP Center in San Jose on August 14 & the Oracle Arena in Oakland on February 19, 2019.

