Brendon Urie Demands Trump Stop Playing "High Hopes" At His Rallies
You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.
June 24, 2020
Days after Tom Petty's family demanded Donald Trump not play "I Won't Back Down" at his rallies, Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco has made a similar public demand in regards to the president using his song "High Hopes".
Dear Trump Campaign,— Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020
Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.
No thanks,
Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.
Urie also said "Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November." & shared a link to register to vote.
"High Hopes" has previously been used by former Democratic nominee Pete Buttigieg during his campaign.
High Hopes was played at a Trump rally. Pain. All the team feels is pain.— Panic! Data (@patddata) June 23, 2020
