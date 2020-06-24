Brendon Urie Demands Trump Stop Playing "High Hopes" At His Rallies

Days after Tom Petty's family demanded Donald Trump not play "I Won't Back Down" at his rallies, Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco has made a similar public demand in regards to the president using his song "High Hopes".

Dear Trump Campaign,



Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.



No thanks,

Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company. — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020

Urie also said "Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November." & shared a link to register to vote.

"High Hopes" has previously been used by former Democratic nominee Pete Buttigieg during his campaign.