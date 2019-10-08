'Breaking Bad' Movie Showing In Select Bay Area Theaters This Weekend
October 8, 2019
On Friday October 11th 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' premieres on Netflix, but it will also be hitting theaters around the country including many in the Bay Area if you'd like to experience the film on the big screen.
The film, which centers around the misadventures of Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman character, will be showing at the following Bay Area theaters:
- San Francisco
- Alamo Drafthouse
- Presidio Theatre
- Berkeley
- Rialto Cinemas
- San Jose
- 3Below Theaters & Lounge
- Pittsburg
- Maya Pittsburg Cinemas
- Santa Rosa
- Summerfield Cinemas
- Sebastopol
- Rialto Cinemas
You can grab your tickets for showings here.