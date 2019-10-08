'Breaking Bad' Movie Showing In Select Bay Area Theaters This Weekend

On Friday October 11th 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' premieres on Netflix, but it will also be hitting theaters around the country including many in the Bay Area if you'd like to experience the film on the big screen.

Video of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix

The film, which centers around the misadventures of Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman character, will be showing at the following Bay Area theaters:

San Francisco Alamo Drafthouse Presidio Theatre

Berkeley Rialto Cinemas

San Jose ​​​​​​​ 3Below Theaters & Lounge

Pittsburg ​​​​​​​ Maya Pittsburg Cinemas

Santa Rosa ​​​​​​​ Summerfield Cinemas

Sebastopol ​​​​​​​ Rialto Cinemas



You can grab your tickets for showings here.