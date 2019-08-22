The 'Breaking Bad' Movie Has Finished Filming

'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk has provided an update on the upcoming 'Breaking Bad' film. It's done. "I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.” He told The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which will first come to Netflix, will center around the escape of Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. According to sources the feature-length film will first air on the streaming service before appearing on the show's original network of AMC. This is the reverse of the original series, which aired on AMC and found new fans on Netflix.

The movie was written by original series creator Vince Gilligan, who is also the creator of the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. There is no official word yet on the inclusion of Walter White, as played by Bryan Cranston in the show. In the past he has hinted at wanting to be involved if there was a place for him within the story.

Meanwhile, 'Better Call Saul' will return with a fifth season in 2020.