Brandon Flowers Confirms That The Killers Are Hard At Work On A New Album
Back in January The Killers surprised us with a politically-charged new song called "Land Of The Free," but have gone mostly quiet since. They are set to headline Glastonbury & Woodstock this summer, though, and that means there might be a new album ready this summer. Singer Brandon Flowers has now confirmed that the band is at work on something new for us.
Brandon Flowers talks @thekillers new album: “we’ve been at it for a few months” https://t.co/7Q51CdpIBC pic.twitter.com/mCpPSJOGVw— NME (@NME) April 2, 2019
When speaking with NME, Flowers elaborated on the progress of the record saying that he & drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. have been recording about a song a week in their Utah studio. he also mentioned that the album will not be politically-focused despite its first song, "Land of the Free," being a politcal anthem of sorts.
Flowers said the geography of Utah has been inspiring the work on the new record and has said it's seeming more synthesizer-driven.
