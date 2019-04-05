Brandon Flowers Confirms That The Killers Are Hard At Work On A New Album

Back in January The Killers surprised us with a politically-charged new song called "Land Of The Free," but have gone mostly quiet since. They are set to headline Glastonbury & Woodstock this summer, though, and that means there might be a new album ready this summer. Singer Brandon Flowers has now confirmed that the band is at work on something new for us.

When speaking with NME, Flowers elaborated on the progress of the record saying that he & drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. have been recording about a song a week in their Utah studio. he also mentioned that the album will not be politically-focused despite its first song, "Land of the Free," being a politcal anthem of sorts.

Flowers said the geography of Utah has been inspiring the work on the new record and has said it's seeming more synthesizer-driven.

