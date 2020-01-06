BottleRock Napa Unveils 2020 Lineup With Red Hot Chili Peppers And More

January 6, 2020
Bottlerock 2020 On Sale Tomorrow

BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 returns for the weekend of May 22 - 24, 2020 and here's who will be there this year!

Bottlerock 2020 Lineup
Tickets go on sale at 10AM on Tuesday January 7th at Bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Here's a full rundown of who will be performing:

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Stevie Nicks
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Khalid
  • Anderson. Paak And The Free Nationals
  • Zedd
  • Brandi Carlile
  • The Avett Brothers
  • Janelle Monae
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Blondie
  • Of Monsters and Men
  • Maren Morris
  • Empire of the Sun
  • Foals
  • Tegan and Sara
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • Michael Franti and Spearhead
  • Local Natives
  • Finneas
  • Iration
  • Milky Chance
  • Jon Bellion
  • Matt Nathanson
  • Amos Lee
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • CAAMP
  • The Band Camino
  • Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
  • Mandolin Orange
  • Grace VanderWaal
  • Village People
  • Eric B. and Rakim
  • MUNA
  • Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers
  • Hamilton Leithauser
  • Ra Ra Riot
  • The Frights
  • MAX
  • Jack Harlow
  • Digable Planets
  • Big Freedia
  • Absofacto
  • Ripe
  • DJ Z-Trip
  • Meg Myers
  • TWIN XL
  • Atlas Genius
  • Oliver Riot
  • White Reaper
  • DeVotchKa
  • Reignwolf
  • slenderbodies
  • Eliza and the Delusionals
  • Tessa Violet
  • Evie Irie
  • KOTA The Friend
  • Uncle Blazer and DJ Ango from Workaholics
  • 99 Neighbors
  • Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears
  • In The Valley Below
  • Madison Ryann Ward
  • JJ Wilde
  • Lily Meola
  • Full Moonalice: The THC Revue
  • The Alive
  • Smith and Thell
  • Hembree
  • Buffalo Gospel
  • Ryland James
  • almost monday
  • Chris Pierce
  • Peter Harper
  • Pacific Radio
  • The Haden Triplets
  • Obsidian Son
  • Grass Child
  • Sam Johnson
  • Silverado Pickups
  • The Napa Valley Youth Symphony

 

