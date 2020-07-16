BottleRock Napa Postpones Festival To May 2021

After previously postponing their 2020 festival to October 2-4, 2020, BottleRock Napa has announced that the festival will not move forward with those dates and instead be postponed until May 28-30, 2021.

A post shared by BottleRock Napa Valley (@bottlerocknapa) on Jul 16, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, & Dave Matthews Band are still in place as headliners and the festival is working to keep their sold out 2020 lineup intact for next year's festival.

Those who had purchased tickets will be receiving e-mails with their options and more info can be found here.