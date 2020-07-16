BottleRock Napa Postpones Festival To May 2021

Headliners still in place

July 16, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Photo by Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE

Categories: 
Music

After previously postponing their 2020 festival to October 2-4, 2020, BottleRock Napa has announced that the festival will not move forward with those dates and instead be postponed until May 28-30, 2021.

A post shared by BottleRock Napa Valley (@bottlerocknapa) on

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, & Dave Matthews Band are still in place as headliners and the festival is working to keep their sold out 2020 lineup intact for next year's festival.

Those who had purchased tickets will be receiving e-mails with their options and more info can be found here.

Tags: 
BottleRock Napa Valley
2021
Red Hot Chili Peppers