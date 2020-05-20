BottleRock Napa Launches (RE)LIVE BottleRock Series To Stream Past Performances

Ahead of the weekend BottleRock Napa 2020 was supposed to be held, the festival has announced their new (re)Live BottleRock series featuring past festival performances. It kicks off this Saturday at 3PM (PST) on YouTube with Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head & The Heart & Tash Sultana. It's being hosted by Allison Hagendorf & KPIX’s Foodie Chap, Liam Mayclem.

Fans can view each episode by subscribing to BottleRock’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.co/BottleRockNapa, and will need to tune-in live, as episodes will not be available to view after airing.

"We would have loved to be able to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality in person this Memorial Day weekend, and can’t wait until we can get together with music fans once again,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “For now, we are really excited to share some vintage performances, along with some new and innovative content with the hope of raising much needed funds to support those who have been financially hit hard by the pandemic.”

There will be opportunities to donate and support two worthy charities during each show. Proceeds from the series will benefit Crew Nation and Napa Valley Food Bank. The Crew Nation fund was created to help support live music crews who have been directly impacted as shows are put on pause due to COVID-19. The Napa Valley Food Bank provides a variety of nutritious food to low-income individuals, families, seniors and non-profit organizations throughout Napa County, for which demand has greatly increased during the pandemic.

BottleRock has also given ticket holders the option of rolling their tickets over to the 2021 festival if they cannot attend the Fall 2020 version, 200 GA ticket holders will be randomly selected for VIP tickets to the 2021 festival. For more info head here. You have until June 12, 2020 to request a rollover to 2021.

Napa is the first Bay Area county to move further into phase 2 of reopening and is doing so immediately. BottleRock is currently scheduled for Oct. 2-4, 2020 with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus & more.