Bottlerock Napa 2020 Announces Single-Day Lineups

BottleRock Napa has announced their single-day lineups for the 2020 festival from Fridaay May 22 - Sunday May 24, 2020.

The wait is over: the BottleRock 2020 daily lineup is here! ------ 1-day tickets on sale TOMORROW, 1/9 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/4TCiGmR9OE — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 8, 2020

FRIDAY May 22 feat. RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, MILEY CYRUS, BRANDI CARLILE, FOALS, JIMMY EAT WORLD, LOCAL NATIVES, FINNEAS, MILKY CHANCE, AMOS LEE

SATURDAY May 23 feat. STEVIE NICKS, KHALID, JANELLE MONAE, MAGGIE ROGERS, BLONDIE, OF MONSTERS AND MEN, EMPIRE OF THE SUN, TEGAN AND SARA,CAAMP, GRACE VANDERWAAL

SUNDAY May 24 feat. DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, ANDERSON .PAAK AND THE FREE NATIONALS, ZEDD, THE AVETT BROTHERS, MAREN MORRIS, MICHAEL FRANTI AND SPEARHEAD, IRATION, JON BELLION, MATT NATHANSON,TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, AND MORE.

Tickets can be purchased at bottlerocknapavalley.com starting at 10AM Thursday January 9th.

We are giving away SOLD OUT 3-day passes all this week at 7AM, 1PM, 3PM & 5PM!