Bottlerock Napa Announces Live Stream For 2018 Festival

The sold out Bottlerock Napa Valley Festival has announced that many sets from this year's sold out 3-day event will be live streamed on Twitter over Memorial Day Weekend!

Get ready for the first ever BottleRock livestream! Tune in May 25-27 to https://t.co/EsYDk7GKbm to see performances from @Muse, @Phantogram, @therevivalists & MANY MORE! Join the conversation with #BottleRock! — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 18, 2018

The live broadcast is set to begin at 3 PM on Friday May 25 here.

You'll be able to watch Day 1's headlining set from Muse, as well as sets from LANY, Alice Merton, Mondo Cozmo, The Revivalists, Phantogram & more TBA.