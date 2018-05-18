Bottlerock Napa Announces Live Stream For 2018 Festival

May 18, 2018
Muse

Ron ElkmanUSA TODAY NETWORK

The sold out Bottlerock Napa Valley Festival has announced that many sets from this year's sold out 3-day event will be live streamed on Twitter over Memorial Day Weekend!

The live broadcast is set to begin at 3 PM on Friday May 25 here.

You'll be able to watch Day 1's headlining set from Muse, as well as sets from LANY, Alice Merton, Mondo Cozmo, The Revivalists, Phantogram & more TBA.

