BottleRock Napa Announces 2020 After Shows With Jimmy Eat World, Milky Chance And More

February 12, 2020
Jimmy Eat World

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced the festival acts who will be playing after (& pre) festival shows in Napa and around the Bay Area on Memorial Day Weekend.

Shows in Napa:

  • Jimmy Eat World with White Reaper - 5/21 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom
  • Michael Franti & Spearheard + Matt Nathanson & Chris Pierce - 5/21 @ Meadowood Napa Valley
  • The Band CAMINO w/ Eliza & The Delusionals & Oliver Riot - 5/22 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom
  • Milky Chance w/ Absofacto - 5/23 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom

Shows in San Francisco:

  • Meg Myers w/ DJ Aaron Axelsen - 5/21 @ Popscene (Rickshaw Stop)
  • Amos Lee - 5/21 @ the Fillmore
  • Hamilton Leithauser - 5/21 @ August Hall
  • The Frights w/ Eliza & the Delusionals - 5/23 @ August Hall

Shows in Santa Cruz:

  • Blondie - 5/22 @ Kaiser Permanente Arena

Shows in Oakland:

  • Kota The Friend - 5/23 @ The New Parish

Shows in Berkeley:

  • Mandolin Orange w/ Guest Mapache - 5/23 @ UC Theatre

Tickets go on sale Thursday February 13th at 10AM here.

