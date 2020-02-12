BottleRock Napa Announces 2020 After Shows With Jimmy Eat World, Milky Chance And More

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced the festival acts who will be playing after (& pre) festival shows in Napa and around the Bay Area on Memorial Day Weekend.

Don't miss BottleRock Aftershows feat. @jimmyeatworld, @thebandcamino, @MilkyChance + many more! ---- Shows kick off Thursday May 21st. Tickets go ON SALE tomorrow, February 13th at 10am PT.



View full Road to BottleRock + Aftershows lineup: https://t.co/klCchFTln5 pic.twitter.com/SCkNpr3Lk4 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) February 12, 2020

Shows in Napa:

Jimmy Eat World with White Reaper - 5/21 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom

Michael Franti & Spearheard + Matt Nathanson & Chris Pierce - 5/21 @ Meadowood Napa Valley

The Band CAMINO w/ Eliza & The Delusionals & Oliver Riot - 5/22 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom

Milky Chance w/ Absofacto - 5/23 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom

Shows in San Francisco:

Meg Myers w/ DJ Aaron Axelsen - 5/21 @ Popscene (Rickshaw Stop)

Amos Lee - 5/21 @ the Fillmore

Hamilton Leithauser - 5/21 @ August Hall

The Frights w/ Eliza & the Delusionals - 5/23 @ August Hall

Shows in Santa Cruz:

Blondie - 5/22 @ Kaiser Permanente Arena

Shows in Oakland:

Kota The Friend - 5/23 @ The New Parish

Shows in Berkeley:

Mandolin Orange w/ Guest Mapache - 5/23 @ UC Theatre

Tickets go on sale Thursday February 13th at 10AM here.