BottleRock Napa Announces 2020 After Shows With Jimmy Eat World, Milky Chance And More
February 12, 2020
BottleRock Napa Valley has announced the festival acts who will be playing after (& pre) festival shows in Napa and around the Bay Area on Memorial Day Weekend.
Don't miss BottleRock Aftershows feat. @jimmyeatworld, @thebandcamino, @MilkyChance + many more! ---- Shows kick off Thursday May 21st. Tickets go ON SALE tomorrow, February 13th at 10am PT.— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) February 12, 2020
View full Road to BottleRock + Aftershows lineup: https://t.co/klCchFTln5 pic.twitter.com/SCkNpr3Lk4
Shows in Napa:
- Jimmy Eat World with White Reaper - 5/21 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom
- Michael Franti & Spearheard + Matt Nathanson & Chris Pierce - 5/21 @ Meadowood Napa Valley
- The Band CAMINO w/ Eliza & The Delusionals & Oliver Riot - 5/22 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom
- Milky Chance w/ Absofacto - 5/23 @ JaM Cellars Ballroom
Shows in San Francisco:
- Meg Myers w/ DJ Aaron Axelsen - 5/21 @ Popscene (Rickshaw Stop)
- Amos Lee - 5/21 @ the Fillmore
- Hamilton Leithauser - 5/21 @ August Hall
- The Frights w/ Eliza & the Delusionals - 5/23 @ August Hall
Shows in Santa Cruz:
- Blondie - 5/22 @ Kaiser Permanente Arena
Shows in Oakland:
- Kota The Friend - 5/23 @ The New Parish
Shows in Berkeley:
- Mandolin Orange w/ Guest Mapache - 5/23 @ UC Theatre
Tickets go on sale Thursday February 13th at 10AM here.