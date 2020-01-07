BottleRock Napa 3-Day Passes Are Sold Out - Single-Day Lineups And Tickets Coming This Week

January 7, 2020
3-day passes for BottleRock Napa 2020 have SOLD OUT! The festival will unveil its single-day lineups at 9AM on Wednesday January 8th at 9AM & single-day tickets will go on sale Thursday January 9th at 10AM.

3-day tickets are sold out but don't stress, 1-day tickets go on sale Thursday, January 9th @ 10am! The daily lineup drops tomorrow, January 8th @ 9am PT. Tag your festival crew below to let them know ✌️

You'll be able to grab yours at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Keep listening all week at 7AM, 1PM, 3PM & 5PM to win SOLD OUT 3-day passes.

The #BottleRock 2020 lineup is here! ------ + 3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 7th at 10am. Tag a friend in the comments below for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-day GA tickets! Winner randomly selected on 1/13, no limits on entries, each friend tagged = one entry.

Here's a full rundown of who will be performing at the festival from May 22 - 24, 2020:

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Stevie Nicks
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Khalid
  • Anderson. Paak And The Free Nationals
  • Zedd
  • Brandi Carlile
  • The Avett Brothers
  • Janelle Monae
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Blondie
  • Of Monsters and Men
  • Maren Morris
  • Empire of the Sun
  • Foals
  • Tegan and Sara
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • Michael Franti and Spearhead
  • Local Natives
  • Finneas
  • Iration
  • Milky Chance
  • Jon Bellion
  • Matt Nathanson
  • Amos Lee
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • CAAMP
  • The Band Camino
  • Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
  • Mandolin Orange
  • Grace VanderWaal
  • Village People
  • Eric B. and Rakim
  • MUNA
  • Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers
  • Hamilton Leithauser
  • Ra Ra Riot
  • The Frights
  • MAX
  • Jack Harlow
  • Digable Planets
  • Big Freedia
  • Absofacto
  • Ripe
  • DJ Z-Trip
  • Meg Myers
  • TWIN XL
  • Atlas Genius
  • Oliver Riot
  • White Reaper
  • DeVotchKa
  • Reignwolf
  • slenderbodies
  • Eliza and the Delusionals
  • Tessa Violet
  • Evie Irie
  • KOTA The Friend
  • Uncle Blazer and DJ Ango from Workaholics
  • 99 Neighbors
  • Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears
  • In The Valley Below
  • Madison Ryann Ward
  • JJ Wilde
  • Lily Meola
  • Full Moonalice: The THC Revue
  • The Alive
  • Smith and Thell
  • Hembree
  • Buffalo Gospel
  • Ryland James
  • almost monday
  • Chris Pierce
  • Peter Harper
  • Pacific Radio
  • The Haden Triplets
  • Obsidian Son
  • Grass Child
  • Sam Johnson
  • Silverado Pickups
  • The Napa Valley Youth Symphony
