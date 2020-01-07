BottleRock Napa 3-Day Passes Are Sold Out - Single-Day Lineups And Tickets Coming This Week

3-day passes for BottleRock Napa 2020 have SOLD OUT! The festival will unveil its single-day lineups at 9AM on Wednesday January 8th at 9AM & single-day tickets will go on sale Thursday January 9th at 10AM.

You'll be able to grab yours at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Keep listening all week at 7AM, 1PM, 3PM & 5PM to win SOLD OUT 3-day passes.

Here's a full rundown of who will be performing at the festival from May 22 - 24, 2020: