BottleRock Napa 3-Day Passes Are Sold Out - Single-Day Lineups And Tickets Coming This Week
3-day passes for BottleRock Napa 2020 have SOLD OUT! The festival will unveil its single-day lineups at 9AM on Wednesday January 8th at 9AM & single-day tickets will go on sale Thursday January 9th at 10AM.
3-day tickets are sold out but don't stress, 1-day tickets go on sale Thursday, January 9th @ 10am! The daily lineup drops tomorrow, January 8th @ 9am PT. Tag your festival crew below to let them know ✌️
You'll be able to grab yours at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Keep listening all week at 7AM, 1PM, 3PM & 5PM to win SOLD OUT 3-day passes.
The #BottleRock 2020 lineup is here! ------ + 3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 7th at 10am. Tag a friend in the comments below for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-day GA tickets! Winner randomly selected on 1/13, no limits on entries, each friend tagged = one entry.
Here's a full rundown of who will be performing at the festival from May 22 - 24, 2020:
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Dave Matthews Band
- Stevie Nicks
- Miley Cyrus
- Khalid
- Anderson. Paak And The Free Nationals
- Zedd
- Brandi Carlile
- The Avett Brothers
- Janelle Monae
- Maggie Rogers
- Blondie
- Of Monsters and Men
- Maren Morris
- Empire of the Sun
- Foals
- Tegan and Sara
- Jimmy Eat World
- Michael Franti and Spearhead
- Local Natives
- Finneas
- Iration
- Milky Chance
- Jon Bellion
- Matt Nathanson
- Amos Lee
- Trampled by Turtles
- CAAMP
- The Band Camino
- Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
- Mandolin Orange
- Grace VanderWaal
- Village People
- Eric B. and Rakim
- MUNA
- Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers
- Hamilton Leithauser
- Ra Ra Riot
- The Frights
- MAX
- Jack Harlow
- Digable Planets
- Big Freedia
- Absofacto
- Ripe
- DJ Z-Trip
- Meg Myers
- TWIN XL
- Atlas Genius
- Oliver Riot
- White Reaper
- DeVotchKa
- Reignwolf
- slenderbodies
- Eliza and the Delusionals
- Tessa Violet
- Evie Irie
- KOTA The Friend
- Uncle Blazer and DJ Ango from Workaholics
- 99 Neighbors
- Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears
- In The Valley Below
- Madison Ryann Ward
- JJ Wilde
- Lily Meola
- Full Moonalice: The THC Revue
- The Alive
- Smith and Thell
- Hembree
- Buffalo Gospel
- Ryland James
- almost monday
- Chris Pierce
- Peter Harper
- Pacific Radio
- The Haden Triplets
- Obsidian Son
- Grass Child
- Sam Johnson
- Silverado Pickups
- The Napa Valley Youth Symphony