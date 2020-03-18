BottleRock Napa Postponed Until October 2020

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced that their sold out 2020 festival set for May 22 - 24 is being postponed until the weekend of Oct. 2 - 4, 2020 Due to public health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

The festival confirms that all headliners (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks & Dave Matthews Band) along with many other of their top tier acts (Khalid, Miley Cyrus, Zedd, Anderson. Paak) will be on hand for the October dates. Additional lineup details will be made soon.

Those who have tickets will receive e-mails soon regarding exchanges & returns, if necessary.

For more head to Bottlerocknapavalley.com.