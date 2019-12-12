Bottlerock Napa 2020 Lineup Coming January 6th
December 12, 2019
Bottlerock Napa Valley returns from May 22 - 24, 2020 and the festival has revealed that the lineup will drop on Monday January 6, 2020 with tickets going on sale the following day, January 7.
The 2020 #BottleRock lineup announcement is coming your way soon! ---- The lineup drops January 6th & tickets go on sale January 7th. Subscribe to our email list for the most up to date information. -- in bio. • --: @chynafotos
For more info on the festival head to bottlerocknapavalley.com.
Awake my soul --✨ @mumfordandsons #BottleRock --: @christuitephoto