Bottlerock Napa 2019 Survival Guide
Bottlerock Napa 2019 is here! Friday May 24th - May 26th and here are the set times for each day of the festival:
Set times are here!
Weekend forecast:
- Friday May 24th: 71 & partly cloudy
- Saturday May 25th: 68 & partly cloudy
- Sunday May 26th: 63 & partly cloudy
Each day of the festival bands will be stopping by the ALT 105.3 tent in the general admission area to chat with DK & Megan Holiday. Here's who you'll be able to find there:
Friday May 24th:
- 2:30PM - Lovelytheband
- 3PM - AJR
- 3:15PM - Flora Cash
- 3:40PM - Sylvan Esso
- 6:15PM - Neon Trees
Saturday May 25th:
- 1:30PM - Sir Sly
- 2:30PM - Marian Hill
- 4:30PM - Elle King
Sunday May 26th:
- 2:15PM - Welles
- 3PM: Bishop Briggs
- 3:45PM: Tash Sultana
- 4:45PM: Shaed
Here's the food & drink lineup:
3-day tickets to #BottleRock 2019 are SOLD OUT. 1-day tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 10th at 10am PST.
Acoustic sets in the GA Jampad & in the VIP area:
For everything else head to bottlerocknapavalley.com.
All of the pre & after shows:
Don't miss #BottleRock Aftershows feat. @garyclarkjr, @bigboi, @chevy_metal + many more! Shows kick off Wednesday, May 22nd. Tickets go ON SALE tomorrow, February 21st at 10am PT.