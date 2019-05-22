Bottlerock Napa 2019 Survival Guide

May 22, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Bottlerock Napa

Bay Area News

Bottlerock Napa 2019 is here! Friday May 24th - May 26th and here are the set times for each day of the festival:

Weekend forecast:

  • Friday May 24th: 71 & partly cloudy
  • Saturday May 25th: 68 & partly cloudy
  • Sunday May 26th: 63 & partly cloudy

Each day of the festival bands will be stopping by the ALT 105.3 tent in the general admission area to chat with DK & Megan Holiday. Here's who you'll be able to find there:

Friday May 24th:

  • 2:30PM - Lovelytheband
  • 3PM - AJR
  • 3:15PM - Flora Cash
  • 3:40PM - Sylvan Esso
  • 6:15PM - Neon Trees

Saturday May 25th:

  • 1:30PM - Sir Sly
  • 2:30PM - Marian Hill
  • 4:30PM - Elle King

Sunday May 26th:

  • 2:15PM - Welles
  • 3PM: Bishop Briggs
  • 3:45PM: Tash Sultana
  • 4:45PM: Shaed

Here's the food & drink lineup:

Acoustic sets in the GA Jampad & in the VIP area:

For everything else head to bottlerocknapavalley.com.

All of the pre & after shows:

