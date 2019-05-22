Bottlerock Napa 2019 Survival Guide

Bottlerock Napa 2019 is here! Friday May 24th - May 26th and here are the set times for each day of the festival:

Weekend forecast:

Friday May 24th: 71 & partly cloudy

Saturday May 25th: 68 & partly cloudy

Sunday May 26th: 63 & partly cloudy

Each day of the festival bands will be stopping by the ALT 105.3 tent in the general admission area to chat with DK & Megan Holiday. Here's who you'll be able to find there:

Friday May 24th:

2:30PM - Lovelytheband

3PM - AJR

3:15PM - Flora Cash

3:40PM - Sylvan Esso

6:15PM - Neon Trees

Saturday May 25th:

1:30PM - Sir Sly

2:30PM - Marian Hill

4:30PM - Elle King

Sunday May 26th:

2:15PM - Welles

3PM: Bishop Briggs

3:45PM: Tash Sultana

4:45PM: Shaed

