Bottlerock Napa 2019 Lineup To Be Announced January 7

One of the Bay Area's biggest music weekends of the year is Memorial Day Weekend. That's when Bottlerock Napa returns for another year in the North Bay. The lineup for 2019's edition will be unveiled on Monday morning January 7th at 8 AM.

Tickets for Bottlerock Napa 2019 will go on sale Tuesday January 8th at 10 AM. The festival will go from Friday May 24 - Sunday May 26, 2019.

For more info head to bottlerocknapavalley.com.