Bottlerock Announces Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series Lineup

Bottlerock Napa has announced the 50th annual Margrit Mondavi summer concert series at the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville.

Mark your calendars: the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series is back feat. performances by @stpaulandthebrokenbones, @thestruts, @thieverycorporation, @rodrigoygabriela, and @mattnathanson! ☀️---- Tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 9th at 10am PDT. Learn more at -- in bio!