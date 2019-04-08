Bottlerock Announces Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series Lineup
April 8, 2019
Bottlerock Napa has announced the 50th annual Margrit Mondavi summer concert series at the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville.
Held on Saturdays over summer, here's the lineup:
- June 29: St. Paul & The Broken Bones + Langhorne Slim & The Law
- July 6: The Struts & Welshly Arms
- July 13: Thievery Corporation with Royal Jelly Live
- July 20: Rodrigo Y Gabriel + Chris Pierce
- July 27: Matt Nathanson + Tyrone Wells
Tickets can be purchased starting April 9 at 10 AM here.
All proceeds from the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series at Robert Mondavi Winery benefit the Napa Valley Unified School District High School music programs