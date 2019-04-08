Bottlerock Announces Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series Lineup

April 8, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Luke Spiller of The Struts performs at Coral Sky Amphitheater

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Music

Bottlerock Napa has announced the 50th annual Margrit Mondavi summer concert series at the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville.

Mark your calendars: the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series is back feat. performances by @stpaulandthebrokenbones, @thestruts, @thieverycorporation, @rodrigoygabriela, and @mattnathanson! ☀️---- Tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 9th at 10am PDT. Learn more at -- in bio!

A post shared by BottleRock Napa Valley (@bottlerocknapa) on

Held on Saturdays over summer, here's the lineup:

  • June 29: St. Paul & The Broken Bones + Langhorne Slim & The Law
  • July 6: The Struts & Welshly Arms
  • July 13: Thievery Corporation with Royal Jelly Live
  • July 20: Rodrigo Y Gabriel + Chris Pierce
  • July 27: Matt Nathanson + Tyrone Wells

Tickets can be purchased starting April 9 at 10 AM here.

All proceeds from the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series at Robert Mondavi Winery benefit the Napa Valley Unified School District High School music programs

 

Tags: 
Margrit Mondavi
The Struts