Bottlerock Napa Announces Holiday Pre-Sale For 2020 Festival

We won't know the lineup until early next year, but you can get Bottlerock Napa tickets prior to that with their holiday pre-sale.

Holiday Pre-sale is December 11th at 10am PT. Napa Resident Pre-sale is December 10th at 10am PT.

The festival returns on Memorial Day Weekend (May 22 - 24, 2020) and Napa residents have the first chance at tickets on Tuesday December 10th starting at 10AM (PST). The pre-sale for everyone else on select 3-day passes begins at 10AM on Wednesday December 11th. You can purchase tix & get more info here.