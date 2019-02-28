Bonfire Season Returns At San Francisco's Ocean Beach
February 28, 2019
As of Friday, it will officially be bonfire season at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. It's illegal to burn fires on the beach during the "no burn" season from November 1st - February 28th. That ban is lifted starting March 1st - October 31st.
There are 16 fire pits between stairwells 15 & 20 that are available for use between 6:00 AM - 9:30 PM each day (except for Spare The Air Days).
It gets very cold at Ocean Beach so this is a welcome way to keep warm.
