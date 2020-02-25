Bonfire Season Returns At San Francisco's Ocean Beach For 2020
As of Sunday, it will officially be bonfire season at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. It's illegal to burn fires on the beach during the "no burn" season from November 1st - February 29th. That ban is lifted starting March 1st and bonfires can be lit through October 31st.
There are 16 fire pits between stairwells 15 & 20 that are available for use between 6:00 AM - 9:30 PM each day (except for Spare The Air Days).
Other notes include:
- Fires must be extenguished with water only
- No glass or alcohol are allowed on the beach
- Groups of 25 can obtain a permit for their gathering here.
It gets very cold at Ocean Beach so this is a welcome way to keep warm.
