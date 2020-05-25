Bolivian Orchestra Stranded In Haunted German Castle Surrounded By Wolves During Pandemic

In what was very unfortunate timing for Bolivia's Orquesta Experimental de Instrumentos Nativos the orchestra set out in March to perform at a festival in Germany over a two-week period, but have ended up stuck there for 76 days...and counting.

A Bolivian orchestra has been stranded in a German castle for 73 days during the pandemic. The castle's woodlands are home to several packs of wolves https://t.co/gMnhCARxTT — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2020

As they arrived to the Berlin region not only did their bus breakdown, but large gatherings were banned in the area due to the Coronavirus resulting in the cancelation of their performances.

Could they just go back to Bolivia? Apparently not as Bolivia closed its borders and little progress has been made with the Bolivian embassy to get them back home.

The group has been staying safe at Rheinsberg Palace, which is apparently haunted by Frederick the Great who called the palace home in the 1500s. The group has joked that the ghost follows them around and tries to make things go awry.

As for the wolves, 23 packs live in the area surrounding the palace. Members have said they've had encounters with them, but the wolves haven't caused them any trouble.

The festival they were supposed to play has raised funds for the group & kitchen staff regularly drops off food at the guest house they're staying at, so they're being taken care of, but 70+ days in they'd surely like to go home.

For more head here.