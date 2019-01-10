'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sing-Along Screenings In The Bay Area Starting Friday
January 10, 2019
After taking home Golden Globes for best actor (Rami Malek) and best motion picture (drama) the highest-grossing music biopic of all time will now be shown in a sing-along version all around the Bay Area.
Sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody to debut in 750 theaters https://t.co/0ilYujZ2mA— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 10, 2019
The sing-along version of "Bohemian Rhapsody" will play in 750 theaters across North America and if you don't know the lyrics, that's OK, they'll be shown on the screen to help you out.
You can see it all around the Bay Area at theaters in:
- Alameda
- Antioch
- Berkeley
- Brentwood
- Concord
- Daly City
- Dublin
- Larkspur
- Livermore
- Mountain View
- Oakland
- Petaluma
- Redwood City
- San Bruno
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Santa Rosa
- Sebastopol
- Walnut Creel
& more. For tickets and locations head here.