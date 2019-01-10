'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sing-Along Screenings In The Bay Area Starting Friday

After taking home Golden Globes for best actor (Rami Malek) and best motion picture (drama) the highest-grossing music biopic of all time will now be shown in a sing-along version all around the Bay Area.

Sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody to debut in 750 theaters https://t.co/0ilYujZ2mA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 10, 2019

The sing-along version of "Bohemian Rhapsody" will play in 750 theaters across North America and if you don't know the lyrics, that's OK, they'll be shown on the screen to help you out.

You can see it all around the Bay Area at theaters in:

Alameda

Antioch

Berkeley

Brentwood

Concord

Daly City

Dublin

Larkspur

Livermore

Mountain View

Oakland

Petaluma

Redwood City

San Bruno

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Rosa

Sebastopol

Walnut Creel

& more. For tickets and locations head here.