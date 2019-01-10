'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sing-Along Screenings In The Bay Area Starting Friday

January 10, 2019
"Bohemian Rhapsody"

(Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

Entertainment

After taking home Golden Globes for best actor (Rami Malek) and best motion picture (drama) the highest-grossing music biopic of all time will now be shown in a sing-along version all around the Bay Area.

The sing-along version of "Bohemian Rhapsody" will play in 750 theaters across North America and if you don't know the lyrics, that's OK, they'll be shown on the screen to help you out.

You can see it all around the Bay Area at theaters in:

  • Alameda
  • Antioch
  • Berkeley
  • Brentwood
  • Concord
  • Daly City
  • Dublin
  • Larkspur
  • Livermore
  • Mountain View
  • Oakland
  • Petaluma
  • Redwood City
  • San Bruno
  • San Francisco
  • San Jose
  • Santa Rosa
  • Sebastopol
  • Walnut Creel

& more. For tickets and locations head here.

