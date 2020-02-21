Boba Tea Crawl Coming To Berkeley

Bay Area Boba Tea Explorers are holding a boba tea crawl in Berkeley on Saturday February 29th from 1:30 - 3:30 PM. You'll be visiting 5 boba spots around the UC Berkeley campus and sampling boba drinks for a few hours.

You'll have the opportunity to meet other boba enthusiasts as you sample 15+ drinks (3 flavors per shop) and tickets are $20 each. You can grab tickets here & learn more at DoTheBay.