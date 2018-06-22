Boba Festival Coming To San Jose This Fall
It's about time. A boba festival is being thrown at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Saturday October 13 & there's already 15 thousand people interested on the Facebook event page.
...AND WE ARE BACK. This time bigger and better! And by better I mean ❗️UNLIMITED❗️ boba with your admission ticket. So save the date and tag your bobaes. Follow us to be the first to know the latest updates (...like raffles and giveaways --).
The event aims to bring boba shops from all over the Bay Area & even further away together for an afternoon of an unlimited boba tasting. Plus, there will be plenty of food to enjoy as well.
They seem to be in the beginning stages of figuring out who will all be in attendance & you can suggest who'd you would like to see there on their Instagram page.
We can’t wait to meet all you boba lovers in October! It brings us so much joy to be able to gather everyone under a good cause over some delicious boba. Let us know what your favorite boba spots are in the bay area and maybe you’ll catch them there! (Tag em in the comments below!) #BobaFest18
The event is scheduled to be held from 12 - 3 PM & tickets aren't on sale just yet, but once they're made available expect 'em to go quick.
Keep tabs on their Facebook page for the latest.