Boba Festival Coming To San Jose This Fall

It's about time. A boba festival is being thrown at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Saturday October 13 & there's already 15 thousand people interested on the Facebook event page.

The event aims to bring boba shops from all over the Bay Area & even further away together for an afternoon of an unlimited boba tasting. Plus, there will be plenty of food to enjoy as well.

They seem to be in the beginning stages of figuring out who will all be in attendance & you can suggest who'd you would like to see there on their Instagram page.

The event is scheduled to be held from 12 - 3 PM & tickets aren't on sale just yet, but once they're made available expect 'em to go quick.

Keep tabs on their Facebook page for the latest.