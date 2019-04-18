A Bob Ross Cereal Exists With Happy Little Tree Marshmallows

A new cereal is here that's worth your time & effort to try. FYE has released Bob Ross: The Joy Of Cereal & it's like Lucky Charms, but Bob Ross-themed.

This Bob Ross cereal comes with marshmallows in the shapes of happy trees, cabins & bushes https://t.co/ECzwatfpSC pic.twitter.com/SooQiycuQS — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) April 17, 2019

The legendary painter has become a popular Halloween costume and pop culture figure in the decades since his death & now you can own a piece of Bob Ross memorabilia by visiting the FYE at Concord's Sun Valley Mall, or purchasing online. It's $9.99 per box.

The toasted oat cereal contains marshmallows in the shapes of happy trees, happy accidents, almighty mountains, lovely little bushes & more.