Blue Trees Pop Up In Palo Alto To Raise Awareness For Deforestation
Earlier this month a new art installation popped up outside of Palo Alto City Hall. A bunch of blue trees in a public display from artist Konstantin Dimopoulos.
Why are the trees outside #PaloAlto City Hall blue? They're part of a the latest public-art installation by artist Konstantin Dimopoulos, who hopes to attract attention to the issue of global deforestation. "The tree is a symbol for our city," Public Art Director Elise DeMarzo said during an opening reception for the project on May 16. The work "perfectly aligns with our mission" of bringing thought-provoking, temporary artwork to the site, as well as of the city's commitment to its urban forest," she said. Walter Passmore, the city's first urban forester, called the piece "a starter on the conversation." "People should look at these trees painted blue and go, 'Whoa! What's happening?' This simple act will hopefully have repercussions across Palo Alto," he said.
Palo Alto does have the nickname of "Tree City USA" so it's a fitting installation & its purpose to raise awareness for global deforestation. The artist used a temporary blue paint that colored the magnolia trees and doesn't harm them. It tends to last a few months, but that can change depending on weather conditions.
This is an art installation by Konstantin Dimopoulos. The trees were painted using an environmentally safe, organic pigment and will fade back over time. It's meant to bring awareness to deforestation and the importance of trees in our world.
City officials hope that the display well help to start a dicussion about global deforestation among those who come across it. Find it at King Plaza (250 Hamilton Ave.) in Palo Alto while you can.