Blue Trees Pop Up In Palo Alto To Raise Awareness For Deforestation

Earlier this month a new art installation popped up outside of Palo Alto City Hall. A bunch of blue trees in a public display from artist Konstantin Dimopoulos.

Palo Alto does have the nickname of "Tree City USA" so it's a fitting installation & its purpose to raise awareness for global deforestation. The artist used a temporary blue paint that colored the magnolia trees and doesn't harm them. It tends to last a few months, but that can change depending on weather conditions.

City officials hope that the display well help to start a dicussion about global deforestation among those who come across it. Find it at King Plaza (250 Hamilton Ave.) in Palo Alto while you can.