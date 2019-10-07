Blue Angels To Begin Fleet Week Practice On Thursday

The Blue Angels arrived in the Bay Area this past weekend in advance of Fleet Week and they're ready to take to the skies for their yearly display of aerial acrobatics. Things will get loud around San Francisco beginning Thursday afternoon when the jets begin practicing for the weekend's air shows. That typically takes place from 1 PM - 5 PM on Thursday.

SF Fleet Week begins today! https://t.co/JNy8VYCj5P



Air shows Friday through Sunday, plus (usually) a Blue Angel practice session Thursday.



Parade of Ships Friday.



Ship tours Wednesday/Thursday and Saturday through Tuesday. Ship names are not announced until they arrive. — Jef Poskanzer (@jef_poskanzer) October 6, 2019

Air shows will be held Friday, Saturday & Sunday around the San Francisco waterfront and you can get tickets for the best viewing areas here. Here's the schedule for the weekend:

Friday, October 11: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturday, October 12: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 13: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm