Blue Angels To Begin Fleet Week Practice On Thursday

Fleet Week has begun in San Francisco and things are about to get loud around the city as the Blue Angels take flight beginning this Thursday.

They'll be buzzing around the Bay in the afternoons from Thursday - Sunday.

Thursday, October 4: Blue Angels survey flights (1p.m. – 5p.m.)

Friday, October 5: air show (12p.m. – 4p.m.)

Saturday, October 6: air show (12p.m. – 4p.m.)

Sunday, October 7: air show (12p.m. – 4p.m.)

You can get a good view of them from many parts of the city especially if you have access to a rooftop, but if you want to be as close to the action as you can get a Marina Green box seat starting at $55.

If you were planning to ride Caltrain to the city this weekend be aware that weekend service to San Francisco is shut down for trains beginning Saturday Oct. 6 & bus bridges will be in place to & from SF stations to Bayshore Station. So allow yourself extra time.