The Bloody Mary Festival Returns To San Francisco In September

On Saturday September 14th a festival to celebrate Bloody Marys is happening at San Francisco's SOMArts Cultural Events Center (934 Brannan St.) for a pair of sessions between 10:30 AM - 6 PM. The first will be 11:15AM-1:30PM (it starts at 10:30AM for VIP ticket holders) and the second is 3:45PM-6PM (or 3PM-6PM for VIP ticket holders).

Tickets start at $45 and you'll be able to sample bloody marys from the Bay Area's top restaurants and bars. Here's who will be on hand for the festival:

- The Front Porch

- The Ramp Restaurant

- St Mary's Pub

- The Valley Tavern 24th Street

- Crown & Crow American Bar

- Seawolf Public House

- Bluestem Brasserie

- Foreign Cinema

- Cliff House

- Pablito's Michelada Mix

- Pacific Pickle Works

- Blood Bath Bloody Marys

- McVicker Pickles

- Agave Uptown

- More TBA

For more info & tickets to the 21+ event head to the Facebook event page.