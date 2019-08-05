The Bloody Mary Festival Returns To San Francisco In September
On Saturday September 14th a festival to celebrate Bloody Marys is happening at San Francisco's SOMArts Cultural Events Center (934 Brannan St.) for a pair of sessions between 10:30 AM - 6 PM. The first will be 11:15AM-1:30PM (it starts at 10:30AM for VIP ticket holders) and the second is 3:45PM-6PM (or 3PM-6PM for VIP ticket holders).
Tickets start at $45 and you'll be able to sample bloody marys from the Bay Area's top restaurants and bars. Here's who will be on hand for the festival:
- The Front Porch
- The Ramp Restaurant
- St Mary's Pub
- The Valley Tavern 24th Street
- Crown & Crow American Bar
- Seawolf Public House
- Bluestem Brasserie
- Foreign Cinema
- Cliff House
- Pablito's Michelada Mix
- Pacific Pickle Works
- Blood Bath Bloody Marys
- McVicker Pickles
- Agave Uptown
- More TBA
For more info & tickets to the 21+ event head to the Facebook event page.