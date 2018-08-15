Bloody Mary Festival Hits San Francisco In September

August 15, 2018
On Saturday, September 29 a festival to celebrate Bloody Marys is happening at San Francisco's SOMArts Cultural Events Center (934 Brannan St.) for four sessions between 10:30 AM - 6 PM.

You'll get over 2 hours of bloody mary tastings from some of the best Bay Area vendors. If you choose to be a VIP then you'll get 3 hours of tastings.

SESSION 1

  • Bloody Baller VIP: 10:30am - 1:30pm
  • General Admission: 11:15am - 1:30pm


SESSION 2

  • Bloody Baller VIP: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
  • General Admission: 3:45pm - 6:00pm

GA tix are $45 & VIP are $55. You can grab yours on the event's Facebook page.

Here's some of who will be serving up Bloody Marys that day:

- St Mary's Pub
- Kitchen Story
- Finnegans Wake
- The Saratoga
- Portal Oakland
- Cliff House, San Francisco
- The Front Porch
- The Elite Cafe
- Pablito's Micheladas

For more head to the Facebook event page.

This event is 21+.

