Bloody Mary Festival Hits San Francisco In September
On Saturday, September 29 a festival to celebrate Bloody Marys is happening at San Francisco's SOMArts Cultural Events Center (934 Brannan St.) for four sessions between 10:30 AM - 6 PM.
@steubens_uptown slinging bloody Marys at The Bloody Mary Festival today! #thebloodymaryfestival #steubens
You'll get over 2 hours of bloody mary tastings from some of the best Bay Area vendors. If you choose to be a VIP then you'll get 3 hours of tastings.
SESSION 1
- Bloody Baller VIP: 10:30am - 1:30pm
- General Admission: 11:15am - 1:30pm
SESSION 2
- Bloody Baller VIP: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- General Admission: 3:45pm - 6:00pm
GA tix are $45 & VIP are $55. You can grab yours on the event's Facebook page.
Here's some of who will be serving up Bloody Marys that day:
- St Mary's Pub
- Kitchen Story
- Finnegans Wake
- The Saratoga
- Portal Oakland
- Cliff House, San Francisco
- The Front Porch
- The Elite Cafe
- Pablito's Micheladas
For more head to the Facebook event page.
This event is 21+.