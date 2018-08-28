Blockbuster Gets Its Own Beer To Commemorate Its Final Store

Earlier this summer it was announced that Blockbuster's Alaska locations would close leaving their store in Bend, Oregon as the finest Blockbuster. Now, popular Bend, Oregon-based brewery, 10 Barrel Brewing, is collaborating with the video store on a beer to commemorate the final location.

The Last Blockbuster is a black ale with nuances of red licorice & its supposed to pair well with movie theater popcorn. Features of the beer also include a light body, smooth finish, and of course, "hints of nostalgia".

It will be released at a block party September 21st at the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster & will be available at 10 Barrel's locations in Bend, Denver, Portland, Boise, & San Diego.