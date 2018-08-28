Blockbuster Gets Its Own Beer To Commemorate Its Final Store
Earlier this summer it was announced that Blockbuster's Alaska locations would close leaving their store in Bend, Oregon as the finest Blockbuster. Now, popular Bend, Oregon-based brewery, 10 Barrel Brewing, is collaborating with the video store on a beer to commemorate the final location.
The last Blockbuster store in America is right here in Bend, and we were lucky enough to brew an extremely special beer with them. We promise each sip will deliver you back to a time when cracking open that blue and white VHS case was the sound of an epic Saturday evening. To celebrate the beer release, we are throwing a block party at... You guessed it. Blockbuster! Grab some popcorn and head to our Facebook for party details. #bekindrewind and #drinkbeer -- --
The Last Blockbuster is a black ale with nuances of red licorice & its supposed to pair well with movie theater popcorn. Features of the beer also include a light body, smooth finish, and of course, "hints of nostalgia".
It will be released at a block party September 21st at the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster & will be available at 10 Barrel's locations in Bend, Denver, Portland, Boise, & San Diego.