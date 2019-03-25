Bloc Party To Play Their Debut Album In Full At SF Show This Fall

March 25, 2019
English indie rock legends Bloc Party are bringing their 'Silent Alarm' tour to San Francisco this fall for a show at the Masonic on Wednesday night November 20th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 29th) at sfmasonic.com.

'Silent Alarm' features two of the band's biggest hits "Banquet" & "Helicopter".

