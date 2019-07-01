Blink-182 Shares 'Happy Days' on 182nd Day of the Year﻿

It’s the 182nd day of the year, which makes it the perfect time for a certain band from Southern California to drop the latest taste of their upcoming new album.

In honor of Blink-182 day, the band has gifted us with “Happy Days,” a song that yearns for a better reality with Mark Hoppus on vocals.

The track follows “Blame it on My Youth” and “Generational Divide” as previews for Blink-182’s highly-anticipated new album, which still doesn’t have a title or a release date. But we did get an idea of what to expected in our recent interview with Hoppus.

"I think we're taking everything that we've done in the past and building on it, which is what we want to always be doing,” he explained. "I think it's a good combination of fast punk rock stuff, modern production, and taking a lot of risks and experimentation."

Blink-182 is on the road with Lil Wayne this summer and is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Enema of the State. During their show in Connecticut over the weekend, the band dedicated “Aliens Exist” to former member and well-known E.T. enthusiast Tom DeLonge.

They'll play Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on August 9th.