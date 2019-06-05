blink-182 To Play 'Enema Of The State' In Its Entirety Each Night Of Their Summer Tour

On June 1st blink-182's album 'Enema Of The State' turned 20 years old & they plan to celebrate all summer by playing it in its entirety each night of their tour with Lil Wayne & Neck Deep.

The album features hits like "What's My Age Again?" "All The Small Things," & "Adam's Song". They'll also play a ton of other songs during each show.

It's unclear if they'll play the album in full during their Outside Lands set in Golden Gate Park on August 9th due to set time restrictions, but they'll assuredly play several songs off of the classic album.

ranger dave is feeling a strong wave of nostalgia... https://t.co/5y6bukSSol — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) June 1, 2019

'Enema' was of course recorded with the band's orginal guitarist Tom DeLonge who recently mentioned that he was speaking with Mark Hoppus & Travis Barker about his return to the band. Hoppus said that those were rumors were "completely unfounded." blink will release a new album this summer with Matt Skiba on guitar & he'll be their guitarist for this summer tour, as well.