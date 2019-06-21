blink-182 Debut New 50-Second Punk Track "Generational Divide"

blink-182 have given us another taste of their upcoming album with the short, blistering punk rock track "Generational Divide". The 50-second song has been called a "return to their roots" & shows a different side to their new music than the pop/punk first single "Blame It On My Youth". Listen below:

Video of blink-182 - Generational Divide (Official Audio)

Mark Hoppus & Travis Barker joined us earlier this week to talk about their upcoming tour with Lil Wayne where they'll be playing the album 'Enema Of The State' in ts entirety each night & went more in-depth on what to expect on their follow-up to 2016's GRAMMY-nominated 'California' saying "I think it's a good combination of fast punk rock stuff, modern production, and taking a lot of risks and experimentation."

There's no release date yet for blink's upcoming album & you can catch them this August on Day 1 of Outside Lands 2019 in Golden Gate Park.