© Anthony Behar

Blink-182 Are Back In The Studio

May 8, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Music

Ahead of their performance this weekend at BFD 2018, blink-182 are back in the studio with producer John Feldmann working on some new music. Mark Hoppus has even compared the new stuff to the band's 2001 album Take Off Your Pants And Jacket.

There's no word yet on when exactly we'll get the follow-up to 2016's GRAMMY-nominated California, but perhaps the band will spill some news on the record at BFD 2018 on Sunday May 13.

You can grab your tix here & even get 2-for-1 pit tickets with the code 'MOM',

Tags: 
Blink-182

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm