Ahead of their performance this weekend at BFD 2018, blink-182 are back in the studio with producer John Feldmann working on some new music. Mark Hoppus has even compared the new stuff to the band's 2001 album Take Off Your Pants And Jacket.

Early days still but the newest blink-182 songs sound like they pick up where Take Off Your Pants and Jacket left off. — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ (@markhoppus) May 7, 2018

There's no word yet on when exactly we'll get the follow-up to 2016's GRAMMY-nominated California, but perhaps the band will spill some news on the record at BFD 2018 on Sunday May 13.

