'Black Panther' To Return To Theaters In February With Free Screenings To Celebrate Black History Month

January 28, 2019
After winning big at the SAG awards & prior to the Academy Awards, 'Black Panther' will return to 250 AMC theaters around the country from Feb. 1-7 and the screenings will be free.

The first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars was directed by the Bay Area's own Ryan Coogler and has grossed over $700 million at the box office in the U.S. alone.

Disney will also be donating $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to helo make higher education a reality for more students.

Check with your closest AMC theater to see if they'll be screening the film.

