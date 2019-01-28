'Black Panther' To Return To Theaters In February With Free Screenings To Celebrate Black History Month

After winning big at the SAG awards & prior to the Academy Awards, 'Black Panther' will return to 250 AMC theaters around the country from Feb. 1-7 and the screenings will be free.

Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters. Tickets are free! We will also donate $1.5M to @UNCF to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 28, 2019

The first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars was directed by the Bay Area's own Ryan Coogler and has grossed over $700 million at the box office in the U.S. alone.

Disney will also be donating $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to helo make higher education a reality for more students.

Check with your closest AMC theater to see if they'll be screening the film.