The Black Keys To Play San Francisco's Chase Center This November

The Black Keys revealed that their 'Let's Rock' tour with Modest Mouse was coming to San Francisco on November 20th. Now we know where & when to get tickets. It'll come to the new Chase Center and tickets go on sale Thursday March 28th at 10AM!

Here's what's been revealed for the Chase Center's first set of concerts:

Metallica + SF Symphony on September 6th

Dave Matthews Band on September 10th

The Black Keys + Modest Mouse on November 20th

& the rest of the initial shows at the venue will be announced at these times:

Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Friday March 22 at 4:00 p.m.

For more head to chasecenter.com.