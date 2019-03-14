The Black Keys And Modest Mouse Announce San Francisco Show This Fall

The Black Keys have announced a North American tour with Modest Mouse and it will hit San Francisco on Wednesday night November 20th.

The 'Let's Rock' Tour looks like this:

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

09/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

09/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

09/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/02 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

10/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/05 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center ^

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

11/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center ^

11/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena ^

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA ^

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ^

+ = Festival Date

* = w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# = w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ = w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams

Full details on the San Francisco date are yet to be announced.

The Black Keys recently made their surprise return with the single "Lo/Hi".