The Black Keys And Modest Mouse Announce San Francisco Show This Fall
The Black Keys have announced a North American tour with Modest Mouse and it will hit San Francisco on Wednesday night November 20th.
The Black Keys are heading out on the #LetsRockTour with special guest @ModestMouseband!— The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) March 14, 2019
Support on select dates: @repeatX2, @heymswilson & @shanandtheclams
Presale begins Tuesday, March 19th. Register now for #VerifiedFan presale access: https://t.co/XfeqcAPj3J pic.twitter.com/YtSTym0ZPM
The 'Let's Rock' Tour looks like this:
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *
09/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *
09/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
09/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
09/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
10/02 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *
10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #
10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #
10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #
10/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
11/05 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center ^
11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^
11/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
11/13 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center ^
11/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena ^
11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^
11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA ^
11/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^
11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^
11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ^
+ = Festival Date
* = w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat
# = w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson
^ = w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams
Full details on the San Francisco date are yet to be announced.
The Black Keys recently made their surprise return with the single "Lo/Hi".
Check out the new song “Lo/Hi” now ⚡️ https://t.co/ZHOaB3zYow #LoHi pic.twitter.com/WlmA7TdM8z— The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) March 8, 2019