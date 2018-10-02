BJ's Brewhouse Free Pizookie Day Is October 9th

BJ's Brewhouse is giving us something very important on Tuesday October 9th. That's Free Pizookie Day. You'll be able to enjoy a fresh-baked warm cookie topped with ice cream in one of their many flavor combinations.

It's typically required that a purchase of $9.95, or more be made so you can get a free Pizookie, but the rules for this promotion have not yet been announced.

Can't make it on Tuesday the 9th? That's OK, BJ's is offering $3 Pizookies from Oct. 10th - 31st as well.