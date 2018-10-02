BJ's Brewhouse Free Pizookie Day Is October 9th

October 2, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

© Darrell Clem | hometownlife.com

Categories: 
Food & Drink

BJ's Brewhouse is giving us something very important on Tuesday October 9th. That's Free Pizookie Day. You'll be able to enjoy a fresh-baked warm cookie topped with ice cream in one of their many flavor combinations.

Celebrate #NationalChocolateChipCookieDay with a Chocolate Chunk Pizookie where cookie meets pizza.

A post shared by BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (@bjsrestaurants) on

It's typically required that a purchase of $9.95, or more be made so you can get a free Pizookie, but the rules for this promotion have not yet been announced.

Can't make it on Tuesday the 9th? That's OK, BJ's is offering $3 Pizookies from Oct. 10th - 31st as well.

 

Tags: 
BJs Brewhouse
Free Pizookie Day