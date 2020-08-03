Bioluminescence Lights Up Santa Cruz County Beaches Over The Weekend
Seen at several beaches over the weekend
Those who visited beaches after dark in Santa Cruz County recently were lucky enough to catch a rare, glowing treat as bioluminescent phytoplankton lit up the waves with a blue light.
Nature's bioluminescent light show last night. I was out there for 4 hours soaking it all in, until the moon set below the horizon around 4am. It's been awhile since I've seen bioluminescence. The last time was in Feb 2018, in Big Sur. Check out my stories for the video I took!
Photographer Johnny Chien captured several images of it at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos.
Hope some of you locally got to see the bioluminescent waves last night (Saturday). It was still going on. I heard there was a traffic jam earlier in the evening, as everyone wanted to see it. I headed out at 1am (no traffic) and shot til 3am until the fog rolled in, and covered the moon. I took this shot on Friday night, as the moon was setting at around 4am. Check my stories for the video of this shot.
The bloom occurs when there's an influx of nutrients in the ocean followed by a calm period. That calmness allows the water to stratify and causes the phytoplankton to react to motion, so that's why you get blue light with the waves crashing.
