Bioluminescence Lights Up Santa Cruz County Beaches Over The Weekend

Those who visited beaches after dark in Santa Cruz County recently were lucky enough to catch a rare, glowing treat as bioluminescent phytoplankton lit up the waves with a blue light.

Photographer Johnny Chien captured several images of it at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos.

The bloom occurs when there's an influx of nutrients in the ocean followed by a calm period. That calmness allows the water to stratify and causes the phytoplankton to react to motion, so that's why you get blue light with the waves crashing.