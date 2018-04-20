Billie Joe Armstrong's The Longshot Release Debut Album And Announce Tour
April 20, 2018
It's all happened very fast. Billie Joe Armstrong started teasing his new project, The Longshot, at the beginning of the month & since then they've played a few intimate Bay Area shows, released a 3-song EP & now on 4/20, their debut album, a music video, & an initial tour.
The Longshot Tour Dates!— Green Day LIVE (@GDLoT) April 20, 2018
Who's going?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? (more maybe added later?)https://t.co/COhCPvGnbk #thelongshot #billiejoearmstrong #jeffmatika #kevinpreston #davidsfield #greenday #primadonna pic.twitter.com/s6Dosk640w
Tickets for the band's May 9 San Francisco show at the Rickshaw Stop go on sale Friday April 27 at 10AM.