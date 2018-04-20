Billie Joe Armstrong's The Longshot Release Debut Album And Announce Tour

It's all happened very fast. Billie Joe Armstrong started teasing his new project, The Longshot, at the beginning of the month & since then they've played a few intimate Bay Area shows, released a 3-song EP & now on 4/20, their debut album, a music video, & an initial tour.

Tickets for the band's May 9 San Francisco show at the Rickshaw Stop go on sale Friday April 27 at 10AM.