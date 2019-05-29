Billie Joe Armstrong's The Longshot Announce A Pair Of Intimate Oakland Shows

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong will be back on tour with his band The Longshot for a few dates and the first two are at The Golden Bull in Oakland on June 7th & 8th.

The band released their first music back in 2018 & played several surprise gigs around the Bay Area.

Tickets go on sale at 12 PM on Thursday May 30th here.

6/7 -- Oakland, CA, The Golden Bull

6/8 -- Oakland, CA, The Golden Bull

6/10 -- Pioneertown, CA, Pappy & Harriet's

6/12 -- Los Angeles, CA, Moroccan Lounge

6/13 -- Santa Ana, CA, La Santa