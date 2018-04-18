Billie Joe Armstrong's The Longshot Announce 4/20 Show In The East Bay

Fresh off of shows at Oakland's 1-2-3-4 Go Records & San Francisco's Thee Parkside, Billie Joe Armstrong's new side project The Longshot have announced an intimate 4/20 gig at Albany's Ivy Room.

This show is 21+ & tickets go on sale at 5 PM (PST) today (4/18) for $27.50. You can grab 'em at Ticketfly.

Billie Joe's cover band, The Coverups, with Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt have played several shows this year at The Ivy Room.