Billie Joe Armstrong Stars In Tyla Yaweh And Wiz Khalifa's Video For "High Right Now"

Tyla Yaweh dropped a remix of his track "High Right Now" featuring Wiz Khalifa and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong stars in the video for the track.

High times with my friend @tylayaweh featuring @wizkhalifa ! High right now out now! A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:12am PST

Why was Billie involved in the video when he's not featured on the song? Well, Wiz Khalifa interpolates "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" in his part (notably when he says "I Smoke Alone"). While Yaweh was on tour with Post Malone last fall he met Armstrong backstage at the Oakland Arena and played him the track & the Green Day frontman loved it. Post Malone and Big Sean also make appearances in the video.